Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $905,678.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,649.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $905,678.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,649.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 889,818 shares in the company, valued at $17,796,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,047,624 shares of company stock worth $96,365,670 in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Samsara stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.