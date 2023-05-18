Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.14%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

