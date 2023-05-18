Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.