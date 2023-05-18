Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $245,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.