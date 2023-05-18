Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,233 Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 33.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 53,509 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 84,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

