Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYI. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $982,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

HYI stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.