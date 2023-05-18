Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYI. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $982,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
HYI stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
