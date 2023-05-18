Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVAL. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $12,455,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 959.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 240,772 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SVAL opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08.

About iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

