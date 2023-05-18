Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Trinity Capital worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth about $78,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $17.09.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.82 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,132.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $49,986.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,579.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $42,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,102.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $49,986.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,579.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,757 shares of company stock worth $121,210. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

Trinity Capital Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

