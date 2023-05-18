Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,779 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,617,000 after acquiring an additional 973,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 503,466 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,507,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 132,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 112,794 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

