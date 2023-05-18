Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,389 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,577 shares of company stock worth $8,695,480 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $108.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

