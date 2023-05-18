Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAUG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

