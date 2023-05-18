1,594 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after buying an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of CDW by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after buying an additional 188,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $173.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.49 and its 200 day moving average is $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

