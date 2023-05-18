Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.69

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 84316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.23 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 275,892 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,956,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 263,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,769,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,196,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 452,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.