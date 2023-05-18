AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Hits New 12-Month High at $174.69

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $174.69 and last traded at $174.44, with a volume of 224712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.62.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,213 shares of company stock worth $55,412,200. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

