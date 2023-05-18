Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $407.37 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $407.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.00 and a 200-day moving average of $354.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

