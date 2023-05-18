Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Rating) were down 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 252,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 118,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Rusoro Mining Stock Up 21.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$64.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Rusoro Mining

(Get Rating)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.