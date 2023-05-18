Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.42

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.42 and last traded at $66.24, with a volume of 256783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.66.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 680.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 85,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.