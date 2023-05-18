Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Trading Down 5.1%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 136,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,277,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $67,571.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 962,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,759,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $67,571.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 962,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,759,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $131,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,919.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $664,876. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,935,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 946.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,910,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,189,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,602 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

