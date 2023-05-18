Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Down 5%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.80. 46,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 519,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOLS. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 268.53%. The company had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 64,211 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $543,867.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 615,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,784.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Evolus news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,404,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 64,211 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $543,867.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 615,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,784.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,920,321 shares of company stock worth $16,135,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.