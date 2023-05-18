Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ciena Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.