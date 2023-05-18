Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,318 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AAGet Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Alcoa worth $37,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Alcoa Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE AA opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -8.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

