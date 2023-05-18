MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,470. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

