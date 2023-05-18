American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $38,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,350,000 after acquiring an additional 256,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $824,668,000 after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 69,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 788,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,926,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AFG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $115.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average of $131.75. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.43 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Stories

