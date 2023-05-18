Huntington National Bank Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Hexcel Stock Up 1.7 %

Hexcel stock opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $75.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.