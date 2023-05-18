Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,149 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of CDW worth $36,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CDW by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 1.9 %

CDW opened at $173.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.