HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.02 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

