Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Holdings Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 261.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 875.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,798 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $80.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $83.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Stories

