HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,104 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $144.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day moving average is $139.28. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

