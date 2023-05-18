HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 10,617 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMETEK Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AME opened at $145.93 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.76.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

