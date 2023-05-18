AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 313,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Price Performance

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.