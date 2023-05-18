HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,284 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $135.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.