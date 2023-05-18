HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $260,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 437.3% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after buying an additional 716,860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 630.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after buying an additional 596,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 965,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,675,000 after acquiring an additional 361,457 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. Lincoln National’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.