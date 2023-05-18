Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 14.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSA opened at $287.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.