EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 930 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,387,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ALLETE Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
ALLETE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.
ALLETE Profile
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.
