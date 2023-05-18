Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 217,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,192,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.