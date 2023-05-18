Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $131.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $186.11.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -19.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

