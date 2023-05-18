Raymond James & Associates Purchases 54,748 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,884 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,748 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Tapestry worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Tapestry Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

