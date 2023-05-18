Prudential PLC Acquires 3,376 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Seagen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,952,000 after purchasing an additional 42,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $193.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.12. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $207.16.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,389,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $372,837.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,650,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,389,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,575 shares of company stock valued at $34,143,523. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

