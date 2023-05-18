Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,709 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $287.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.60. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.