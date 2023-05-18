MAI Capital Management Buys New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Trading Up 1.6 %

HES opened at $132.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

