Citigroup Inc. Has $10.91 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,905 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after acquiring an additional 935,205 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

