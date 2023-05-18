Prudential PLC Purchases 3,164 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of WHR opened at $131.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.06. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $186.11.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

