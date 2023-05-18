Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $139.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. Nucor has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.