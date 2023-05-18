Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

NYSE:NSC opened at $214.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.01 and its 200 day moving average is $230.69. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $869,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

