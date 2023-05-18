Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.
Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance
NYSE NUS opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 26,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,066,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 26,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,066,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,764. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,196,000 after acquiring an additional 132,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,355,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.
Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.
