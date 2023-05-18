Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE NUS opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 26,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,066,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 26,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,066,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,764. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,196,000 after acquiring an additional 132,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,355,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

