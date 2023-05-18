StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance
NVO opened at $167.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $378.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average of $141.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.