StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO opened at $167.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $378.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average of $141.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

