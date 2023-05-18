Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $995.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,778.00 and a beta of 0.86. Nevro has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $53.34.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.35 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 147.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 27.8% during the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 643,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

