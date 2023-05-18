StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $682.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.35. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.92 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 494.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

