Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $166.14 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.