StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. NorthWestern has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $62.95.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

